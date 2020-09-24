Najib applies for more time to file petition of appeal in SRC case

PUTRAJAYA: Najib Razak has applied to the Court of Appeal to extend the time given to file his petition of appeal against his conviction on seven counts of corruption relating to RM42 million belonging to SRC International from 10 days to 30 days.

In his application, the former prime minister also requested for the 30-day period to begin from Sept 18, a day after his defence lawyers received the appeal records from the High Court.

According to Rule 65 (1) of the Court of Appeal Rule 1994, any petition of appeal must be filed within 10 days after service upon an appellant or within such an extended period as the court may allow.

Lawyer Nur Syahirah Hanapiah, a counsel in Najib’s legal team, said the motion would be heard in the Court of Appeal tomorrow.

Najib, who has affirmed an affidavit in support of the motion, said his lawyers received the appeal records running into 112 volumes and the 801-page judgment on Sept 17.

“It is impossible to prepare a complete and concise petition of appeal in order to address all major issues which were dealt by trial judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali,” he said.

Najib said deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul, who attended a case management before Court of Appeal deputy registrars Darmafikri Abu Adam and N Kanageswari on Tuesday, had indicated the prosecution would not object to the motion.

Najib said the extension of time should be granted in the interest of justice and that it would not prejudice any party.

On July 28, Nazlan sentenced Najib to 12 years’ jail and ordered him to pay a RM210 million fine after ruling that the latter was guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering.



