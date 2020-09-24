NRD tracking voters with dubious documents, dual nationalities

KOTA KINABALU: The National Registration Department (JPN) has opened six operation centres to help the Election Commission track voters with dubious documents and dual nationalities.

The department’s director-general Ruslin Jusoh said the six operation centres would be in Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Keningau, Tawau, Sandakan and Kota Maradu.

“With the operation centres, the EC can verify the identities of dubious voters,” he said at a press conference today.

Ruslin said stringent action will be taken against offenders, including revoking the citizenship of those with dual citizenship.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador had previously revealed that a group holding dual citizenship may be planning to enter Sabah in conjunction with the state polls this Saturday.

He said this group, consisting of individuals from neighbouring countries, may enter Sabah to vote and cause trouble during the state elections.

On another matter, Ruslin said many migrating Malaysians chose to be citizens of Singapore and Australia.

However, he added that JPN did not have a specific database to detect people with foreign citizenships unless they received a complaint.

However, he stressed that people are not allowed to be citizens of more than one country.

He said since independence in 1957 until last August, 7,593 Malaysians had their citizenship revoked for having dual citizenship.

“With that, their rights as citizens such as voting, acquiring assets and access to educational and health facilities in Malaysia were also revoked.”

JPN urged those holding dual citizenship to decide which country they owed their allegiance to.

