KUCHING: A SUPP leader is seeking a clearer directive from the Election Commission (EC) on the promotion of party logos.

Kuching branch deputy chairman Bong Lian Huan said the party had been promoting the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) logo to avoid confusion among the people on the ground.

“The GPS logo was launched two years ago and recently, another party said it would be using the hornbill as its symbol in the next state election as well,” he said, referring to Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

On Monday, Julian Tan, a special assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, lodged a police report against Kuching SUPP chairman Lily Yong.

Tan, who is also the former Stampin MP, claimed that Yong had breached the Election Offences Act 1954 by putting up posters resembling ballot papers on a wall of an eatery.

However, Bong said the posters did not resemble ballot papers.

“We also did not intend for them to resemble ballot papers,” he told FMT.

“Since DAP has made an issue of it, we hope there will be a clearer directive from the EC in relation to the promotion of political logos.”



