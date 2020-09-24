The ‘rakyat’ is the boss, let’s go back to them on who should form govt, says Umno veep

PETALING JAYA: An Umno vice-president has called for fresh elections to resolve the political uncertainty in the country.

“The ‘rakyat’ is the boss, let’s go back to them, only they can rectify this situation,” said Khaled Nordin in commenting on the latest developments in the political arena.

The former Johor menteri besar said no one should be afraid to go back to the people to seek a fresh mandate.

“It is certain that the government will face problems in Parliament, especially during the tabling of the 2021 Budget.

“It is better to have an election to resolve all this uncertainty, all sorts of claims will continue to be made until an election is held.”

Khaled also said that an election would allow all parties to prove their support and get a solid mandate to run the country.

Previously, the opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, had announced that he had the numbers to form a new government.

He also said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had granted him an audience, but this has been postponed because the King was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Monday.

Khaled is the latest Umno leader to call for snap elections.

Earlier, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz said he would withdraw his support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who holds a razor-thin majority in Parliament, only if it led to a snap general election.

Nazri said if it was proven that Muhyiddin did not have the majority, he should “do the right thing” and dissolve Parliament, paving the way for fresh elections.



