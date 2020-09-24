Zahid ‘wise and correct’ to allow MPs to back Anwar, says BN man

PETALING JAYA: A Barisan Nasional (BN) leader has hailed Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s decision against stopping the party’s MPs from supporting Anwar Ibrahim in his bid to form a new government.

In a statement today, Selangor BN information chief Isham Jalil described Zahid’s response to Anwar’s announcement as “wise and correct” since it was geared towards forcing the dissolution of Parliament and triggering a fresh general election.

Yesterday, after Anwar announced that he had secured the support of the majority of MPs to take over from the Perikatan Nasional-led government, Zahid said he was told many Umno and BN MPs were supporting Anwar.

“Umno and BN cannot prevent its MPs from supporting Anwar who is seeking an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to inform him of his intention,” said Zahid in a statement.

Isham said Zahid’s decision against stopping any Umno MPs from backing Anwar did not mean he or Umno supported Anwar’s move.

“If Umno MPs withdraw support from the government or become neutral, Anwar still cannot automatically become the prime minister. This is because it is very likely that Parliament will be dissolved, paving the way for a fresh election.

“So, the decision of the Umno president yesterday is a wise and correct step (geared) towards the dissolution of Parliament and a fresh election to end the political and economic instability we face now.”



