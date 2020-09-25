4 more Umno MPs deny supporting Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Four more Umno MPs, previously rumoured to be aligned with Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government, have come forward to deny any involvement.

They were Hasbullah Osman (MP for Gerik), Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (Putrajaya), Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut) and Hasan Arifin (Rompin).

The four said they knew nothing about the opposition leader’s plans, just as some other MPs said to be among 19 who purportedly had pledged support for Anwar.

Hasbullah said those who accused him of defecting and supporting Anwar’s movement were liars. “It is not right … supporting Anwar means supporting DAP. They are lying as I was not aware of this issue at all. I have not been contacted by any party… (these are) lies from DSAI (Anwar’s) followers,” he said.

Nazlan was also shocked to learn that his name was listed as among the 19. He said he had never been contacted by anyone to discuss the matter and considered it an irresponsible act.

“In fact, I think Anwar’s efforts to form a new government in this current situation is not appropriate because it poses a risk to the country’s economy, while the Covid-19 pandemic has also not ended,” he said.

Hasan, on the other hand, stated that he only found out his name was on the list when contacted by acquaintances over the matter on WhatsApp.

Tengku Adnan, meanwhile, said in a statement that the new government proposed by Anwar was just a pipe dream, and hoped that no one would believe the Port Dickson MP’s claims.

“We in Umno had also decided that ‘no Tun Mahathir, no Anwar and no DAP’. So stop this speculation and we will continue the struggle to care for the people, and remain loyal to Barisan Nasional (BN),” he said.

Others who denied involvement yesterday were: Umno MPs Shahidan Kassim (Arau), Mahdzir Khalid (Padang Terap), Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang), Idris Jusoh (Besut), Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit), Tajuddin Abd Rahman (Pasir Salak), Noh Omar (Tanjong Karang), Ahmad Maslan (Pontian), Bung Moktar Radin (Kinabatangan) and Ramli Mohd Nor (Cameron Highlands).



