BN sec-gen Annuar told to undergo quarantine in Kota Kinabalu

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa has been told to undergo quarantine in Kota Kinabalu after being in close contact with Umno Supreme Council member Razlan Rafii, who was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

The Federal Territories minister said he had received an observation and surveillance order from the Kota Kinabalu health office yesterday.

“With this order, I am required to undergo quarantine at a residence in Kota Kinabalu for a certain period,” he said on Facebook.

Annuar said he had taken an RT-PCR test at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) three days ago and was confirmed negative.

He said he took another test at the Kota Kinabalu Health Department and expects to get the result soon.

Annuar, who is also the BN coordinator for the Sabah election, said he had to cancel his schedule, including attending the speech by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin last night and his visit to Pitas and Kota Belud today.

“I will continue to work from home and communicate with all levels of the election machinery as usual,” he said.

