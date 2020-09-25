Ex-Sabah CM Chong slams Warisan for changing its tune on defections

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah chief minister Chong Kah Kiat has slammed Warisan for “changing its tune” on political defections when it stopped benefitting the party.

In an interview with Daily Express, Chong, the LDP honorary life president said it was ridiculous that Warisan was crying betrayal now when it accepted defectors after the 2018 general election, allowing it to form the state government.

He said if Warisan, which only won 21 seats in 2018, had not accepted Upko assemblymen from Barisan Nasional, there would have been no Warisan-led government.

“And subsequently, they added all the ‘frogs’ from Umno. They accepted with pride, they didn’t complain but the moment they (defectors) left, they (Warisan) became angels.

“They said that they are being betrayed – it doesn’t make sense. Politicians and parties have to be honest, don’t bluff the public, you are the one who took all the frogs,” said Chong, who is contesting the Inanam seat.

The issue of defections is one of the hot topics in the Sabah state election, with the Warisan Plus coalition making the rejection of “frogs” a focal point of its campaign.

The defection of a number of assemblymen to join forces with former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman led to his successor Shafie Apdal seeking the dissolution of the state assembly, paving the way for fresh polls.

