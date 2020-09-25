I am not power-hungry, says Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today said he is not power-hungry and that he is acting within the confines of the Federal Constitution.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday claimed that Muhyiddin’s government had fallen as the opposition leader had “strong and convincing support” from MPs to form the new government.

Speaking at a ceramah in Tambunan, Sabah, Muhyiddin explained his options if he has lost the support of the majority as claimed by Anwar.

“If I don’t have the majority like Anwar says and I have been told to meet with the Agong, which hasn’t happened, the first thing I will inform him is that if this is the situation, I can vacate my seat,” he said in a KiniTV video.

Muhyiddin said his other option would be to recommend to the Agong that Parliament be dissolved.

Stressing that his actions were in line with the Federal Constitution, he said Anwar’s announcement came at a time when he (Muhyiddin) was working to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

“I’m not saying that Anwar is not aware of this situation, but I’m not crazy for power. What is important is to manage the country as well as I can.”

Click here for the latest on the Sabah polls



