Kg Gas fire victims still waiting for bridge to rebuild homes, 2 years later

SANDAKAN: Victims of the Kampung Gas fire in Batu Sapi, who have been living in containers converted to temporary homes not far from where they used to stay, are still waiting for a bridge to be built at the site which burned down in June 2018.

With the bridge, residents said it would be easier for them to rebuild their homes once they get the green light from the authorities.

A total of 114 containers are being used as temporary houses in the area.

It is understood that the victims will be transferred to another residential area but they do not know where or how far away. They are worried their children will have to travel long distances to attend school.

During their two-year stay in the containers, the residents have endured hot weather and heavy rain, along with limited bathroom facilities and cramped living spaces.

However, they said they were grateful for the free water and electricity supply, which help ease their financial burden on top of other forms of assistance from the government and NGOs.

After the blaze, the victims were initially placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gas for four days before being transferred to the Taman Batu Sapi Peoples’ Housing Project (PPR).

They were then relocated to a factory’s quarters near the area of the fire and now, the containers.

Kolnah Sarina Sailan, 44, said she lives with her husband and their five children. Her husband works as a driver for an e-hailing service.

“We cannot stand living here because every time it rains, water will enter the containers.

“I suffer from systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or lupus and have had no choice but to live here for the past two years. We’re not being ungrateful but we just want a permanent home,” she said.

Sailan said developers in the area had recently informed them of an impending relocation, but they have not received any details as yet.

“I hope that whoever forms the government after this (state polls) can bring about change and help us over here.”

Another victim, Yati Titing, lives with her three children and husband who used to be a fisherman but now works odd jobs.

“No doubt it is difficult for us to live here, but this is the only place where we can seek shelter. Just help us build a bridge, if it is ready and we have the money, we can rebuild our homes in stages,” she said.

The 40-year-old hopes the new state government will help the residents, regardless of which party comes into power.

Meanwhile, Sandakan community activist Azlani Rayqiezan said he hoped the victims’ request for the building of a bridge could be expedited.

He said the authorities should follow the examples set in Kampung Sundang Laut, Batu Sapi, where the residential area also got burnt down.

“But the bridge, which was quickly built, allowed the victims to rebuild their homes in stages,” he said.

Click here for the latest on the Sabah polls



