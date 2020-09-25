Mahathir doubts Anwar’s claim, says test it in Parliament

GEORGE TOWN: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has cast doubt on the claim by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim of a parliamentary majority, and said the opposition leader ought to prove his claim in Parliament.

Mahathir said when he resigned as prime minister earlier this year, Pakatan Harapan had nominated Anwar to be PM, but the nomination fell through because Anwar did not have the majority support at that time.

“If you really have the majority, you ought to show proof and it ought to be put to the test in Parliament, where it can be counted to see who really holds the support. I hope Anwar can prove he has the numbers,” he said at an event in Langkawi, Kedah, today.

Anwar announced on Wednesday that he had secured the support of enough MPs for a convincing majority in the Dewan Rakyat. However, he did not give details.

Mahathir said the current attempt to form a new government was a form of “buying” elected representatives, which he said would ruin the country’s image and in the eyes of the investors’ as well.

“It is not good, but yet we could accept the reality that another person with a majority can form a government,” he said.

Separately, Mahathir said his Pejuang party had been denied a role as part of Anwar’s claimed new faction.

“He said all supported him (Anwar), except me. I was rejected immediately, just like how we were rejected before,” he said.

Mahathir said Pejuang was set to go at it alone and not be tied to any faction so that they could make decisions independently.



