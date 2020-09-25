No let-up in hot fights for Upper Interior seats

KENINGAU: The candidates vying for state seats in eight constituencies in the Upper Interior show no signs of slowing down on the last day of campaigning.

The respective candidates touched on several issues affecting Sabahans, including undocumented migrants, the Malaysia Agreement 1963, the claim over Sabah by the Philippines, Covid-19 aid as well as hyperlocal issues.

Yet, for the most part, candidates were preoccupied with pointing fingers at their opponents rather than making promises to bring about development and improving the wellbeing of the constituents.

The Upper Interior comprises the Tenom, Nabawan, Keningau and Tambunan districts and covers several state seats, namely Tambunan, Bingkor, Liawan, Melalap, Kemabong, Sook, Tulid and Nabawan.

The area will also witness Gabungan Rakyat Sabah components vying for the same seat. STAR goes up against PBS and PBRS in Liawan and Sook respectively, while Barisan Nasional will challenge PBS for the Melalap seat.

STAR, PBRS and PBS will duke it out for the Tulid seat.

STAR will be involved in a straight fight with GRS in Tambunan and Bingkor after PBS decided to pull out of the race which led to 10 grassroots leaders vowing to support rivals, Upko.

GRS’ campaign in the Upper Interior saw several big wigs hit the trail including Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman and former prime minister Najib Razak.

Warisan Plus’ campaign also featured prominent leaders including PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Warisan president Shafie Apdal and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Although the one feature generating a lot of buzz is the battle for the Liawan seat, which will see some 17,446 voters choose among the seven candidates eyeing to be the next assemblyman.

The other big battle takes place in Sook where 10,397 voters will decide who among the five will represent them at the state assembly.

