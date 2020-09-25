People happy that Muhyiddin talks less politics, does more work, says Azmin

KOTA KINABALU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Mohamed Azmin Ali is confident about Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) winning the polls tomorrow, saying support for the coalition had been mounting and overwhelming.

He said Sabahans have seen for themselves how the PN government has served the people, particularly during the pandemic, with the Prihatin, Penjana and additional aid packages for small- and medium-sized enterprises, microbusinesses and individuals.

“Yesterday, I was in Tawau and Kalabakan. I can feel that the support is overwhelming and very forthcoming for PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and also our partners, including PBS.

“People are happy to see that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin talks less politics but is focusing more on building the economy and safeguarding the health of the people.

“(Sabahans) are happy with Muhyiddin. I believe that they have decided that this is the way forward and they will continue to support PN, God-willing,” he told reporters when met during a walkabout here today.

He emphasised that the priority at this time was to serve the people during this pandemic and ensure their safety while rebuilding the economy, adding this had been Muhyiddin’s focus ever since taking over the top post.

Azmin also hit out at PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s claims that he had the numbers to form a new government, saying these were the actions of a desperate man.

The former PKR deputy president said Anwar lost his credibility and integrity after his claims of having majority support, comprising “Malay-Muslim MPs”, were rebutted by various Umno politicians.

“This is not the first time. Anwar has done it on so many occasions. These are the actions of a desperate man who wants the power so much that he doesn’t care about his integrity.

“I don’t believe at all that Umno MPs support Anwar because they have seen that we’ve built PN together.”

He added that Anwar’s claims will not affect the outcome of the Sabah polls as the people have seen Muhyiddin hard at work for their benefit during the pandemic.

Azmin also dismissed Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that the latter had been informed about numerous Umno MPs backing Anwar, saying this was just a general statement and the BN chairman’s personal view.

Anwar on Wednesday claimed he had the numbers to form a new government with strong and formidable majority support from MPs, which he said mostly comprised Malay-Muslim elected representatives.

While several Umno and BN leaders were quick to dispel talk of defections to Anwar’s side, Zahid said he had been informed that many Umno MPs were in support of the opposition leader.

He also said he respected their stand and could not stand in the way of them supporting Anwar, adding that BN had never officially joined PN.

Click here for the latest on the Sabah polls



