Terengganu MB to undergo mandatory quarantine

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has been required to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days because he has had contact with two individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19, an aide said today.

Ahmad’s political secretary Muhyidin Abdul Rashid said the state health department had ordered the mandatory quarantine while it sought to conduct Covid-19 tests on all those related to the contacts.

Muhyidin said the menteri besar had already undergone a Covid-19 test and was confirmed to be negative, but would have to undergo another test on the 13th day.

He said Samsuri’s schedule had been postponed until he completes the compulsory quarantine, and he would chair an online meeting of the state executive council meeting on Sept 30.

