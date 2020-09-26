12 gang members nabbed over Banting shooting

SHAH ALAM: Twelve men aged between 26 and 36 were detained today to assist with investigations into a shooting in which a businessman and his bodyguard as well as three students were injured.

Kuala Langat district police chief Azizan Tukiman said the 12 men were detained in an operation carried out by a special task force in Banting, Sungai Emas, Sungai Jarom and Teluk Panglima Garang between 6pm yesterday and 5am today.

“We believe they are members of a secret society called Gang 21, and we are tracking down the others from this illegal group,” he said in a statement here today, adding that all 12 men would be remanded until Sept 29.

The motive for the incident is said to be over a business dispute between two parties.

Yesterday, a businessman and his bodyguard who were travelling in a BMW were reported to have suffered serious injuries after they were shot at by two suspects on a motorcycle at Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad, Banting, near here.

Three secondary school students were also injured as the car the victims were travelling in crashed into them.



