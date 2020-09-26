246 fined for flouting RMCO rules in JB in late night raids

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 246 individuals, including teenagers, were compounded RM1,000 each for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at two entertainment centres in the city last night.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said all of them, aged 15 to 63, failed to comply with regulations stipulated under the RMCO, including observing physical distancing.

He said they included a 17-year-old male who tested positive for methamphetamine and a 63-year-old Singaporean man for failing to produce his passport.

The inspection at the two entertainment centres was conducted during an integrated operation involving the Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) from the Johor police headquarters, Narcotic CID from the Johor Bahru Selatan police district and Johor Bahru city council. It began at 10 last night, he said in a statement today.

Khan said 11 foreign nationals, including six women, comprising an Indonesian and five Thai citizens, were arrested for overstaying.

The five men were from Taiwan, Nigeria, United Kingdom, China and Yemen, he added.



