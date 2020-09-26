41% voter turnout at noon, says EC

KOTA KINABALU: The Election Commission (EC) reported 41% voter turnout for the Sabah state election as at noon today, compared to 32% an hour earlier.

EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said the commission expects a voter turnout of between 70% and 75% by the time all polling stations close at 5pm.

A total of 2,540 polling streams have been made available at the 741 polling stations, which opened at 7.30am in the 73 constituencies.

Some 17,257 election workers are conducting the election to enable 1,088,711 of the 1,103,646 voters to exercise their right. A total of 14,935 people had voted by post.

