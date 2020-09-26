Unofficial: PKR concedes defeat to BN in Sook

KOTA KINABALU: PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir has conceded defeat for the party’s candidate to Bonepes Been of Barisan Nasional in a five-cornered fight for the Sook seat.

He said on Twitter that “although early results looked positive, the overall unofficial results shows that it’s not our time yet in Sook”.

PKR’s candidate was Raymond Ahuar.

Akmal thanked the PKR candidate “for giving your commitment and utmost dedication although we knew it was a tough road to contest in Sook”.

