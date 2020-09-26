BN’s victory claim ‘a lie’, says Warisan man

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan Plus’ Darau candidate Azhar Matussin has called on Sabahans to wait for the official results of the state polls.

He alleged that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s claim to have won through unofficial results was “a lie”, adding that Barisan Nasional (BN) was notorious for this.

“They are always like this, announcing (victory) before the official results are out. We will wait for the official results,” he said outside Rumah Yayasan Sabah tonight.

