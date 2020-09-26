Find the courage to do what’s right, Muhyiddin tells UN

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has urged members of the United Nations to find the moral courage and political will to do what is right and restore the credibility of the organisation, which is necessary in order to build the future.

In a virtual address to the general assembly of the UN in New York, Muhyiddin cited issues concerning Palestine and Rohingya as two glaring examples on why a stronger and better UN was necessary.

He said Israel must do several things for there to be lasting peace in the Middle East: it must cease all illegal settlement activities; withdraw troops from the occupied Palestinian territory and surrounding Arab states; allow Palestinian refugees their right to return to their land and property, restore the original status of Jerusalem and return to negotiations with Palestine.

He said Malaysia supports the call of the international community for a negotiated peaceful settlement.

Muhyiddin also spoke about the crisis in the Rakhine state, Myanmar, and the mass migration of people from that country. He said Malaysia currently hosts the largest number of Rohingya refugees in Southeast Asia.

“Our resources are stretched thin. Yet, Malaysia is expected to do more to accommodate these incoming refugees. Is that fair?” he said.

He urged other countries to open their doors for more refugees for resettlement and relocation.



