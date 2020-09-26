Former RTM news reader Wan Chik Daud dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Radio-Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) newscaster Wan Chik Daud died today at 10am at her residence in Lembah Keramat here.

Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) secretary-general Hafiz Hanafiah, in a statement today, said she died from health complications at the age of 80.

Wan Chik was a popular RTM newscaster around the 1980s.

The wife of the late actor, M Rajoli, she had also acted in the films Do Re Mi and Nasib Do Re Mi, directed by P Ramlee, in 1966.

Meanwhile, Hafiz, when contacted by Bernama, said Wan Chik’s remains had been taken to the Al-Khairiah AU3 Keramat Mosque for ablution and prayer.

Her remains would be buried at the Ukay Perdana Muslim cemetery after Asar, he added.



