Gabungan Rakyat Sabah has won 37 seats, says EC

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, which comprises Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and PBS, appears to have officially secured enough seats to form the new state government.

Announcing the results as of 11.30pm, Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said PN has won 17 seats, BN 14 and PBS six.

This would give GRS 37 seats, the simple majority needed in the 73-seat state assembly.

Warisan Plus, including PKR and Upko, have won 26 seats.

Two seats have gone to independent candidates.

