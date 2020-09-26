MCCC seeks green channel to enable business travel for investors

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) is seeking the government’s consideration to establish a green channel for special access that allows expatriates and foreign investors from green countries to travel into and from Malaysia.

Its president, Tan Yew Sing, said this is because not all agreements and decisions could be made virtually.

Some still required actual interaction and observation, such as investments in development, property and manufacturing projects.

“Businessmen are willing to be quarantined for 28 days or more and bear all the related costs just to have peace of mind that their multi-million ringgit investments are proceeding well.

“Some have built up their businesses for years, while some are getting investments from abroad.

“Business people have to make their own judgements. As long as they follow the SOPs, I think the green channel should not be a problem,” he told Bernama after MCCC’s annual national general assembly here today.

Tan said the government needs to have a balanced approach of having strict SOPs in place and tight control on the Covid-19 issue, while ensuring the revival of Malaysia’s economy.

The assembly passed all 10 resolutions tabled, ranging from economics, politics, society, women entrepreneurs to education.

These included urging the government to assist SMEs in opening up to the international market and improving the country’s infrastructure.

MCCC also urged the government to provide additional financial aid that could spur digital transformation among SMEs and reduce personal and company taxes to ease the burden on the people to boost economic growth.



