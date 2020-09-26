Police receive 199 reports of election offences

KOTA KINABALU: Police have received 199 reports on various offences committed throughout the 16th state election campaign since it began on Sept 12, said Sabah police commissioner Hazani Ghazali.

He said 62 investigation papers have been opened on these cases.

“Among the offences committed are mischief, defamation, extortion, improper use of network facilities and using an identification card belonging to another person.”

He said the investigation papers would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further instructions.

Hazani also expressed his gratitude to those involved in ensuring that the election was conducted smoothly.

“No matter who wins and is given the mandate by the people, Sabah police remain neutral in ensuring the order, security and well-being of Sabah,” he said.

