Sabahans comply with Covid-19 SOP to cast their ballots

KOTA KINABALU: As soon as voting centres opened at 7.30am today, many people started entering school and community halls to cast their ballots in the 16th Sabah state election, in full compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

Voters had been waiting to enter the voting centres as early as 7am, wearing face masks and practising physical distancing, as Election Commission (EC) workers were conducting body temperature checks and asking voters to use hand sanitisers.

At several locations, EC personnel wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) were on hand to help senior citizens in wheelchairs cast their ballots.

It was a colourful scene on polling day amid the bright and sunny weather.

Some voters even had to board boats to go and vote at the SK Pulau Gaya polling centre.

Warisan president Shafie Apdal, who is contesting in the Senallang seat, and his wife Shuryani Shuaib arrived at the SK Bubul polling centre in Semporna at about 8am to cast their ballots.

Taking to Twitter, Beluran MP and Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee shared photographs showing him among the early voters in line at the SK Pekan voting centre for the Labuk seat in Beluran.

A total of 2,540 channels at 741 polling centres were opened at 7.30 am for all the 73 state seats to enable Sabahans to pick a government for the next five years.

The voting process involving more than one million voters today is being conducted by 17,257 election workers until the polling centres close at 5pm.

