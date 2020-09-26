Stroke victim braves the heat and pandemic to cast his vote

PENAMPANG: Stroke victim Jokumil Hoinsung is determined to exercise his right to vote, despite his movement being limited and impaired hearing.

The 78-year-old was among the hundreds who turned up to vote, under the hot morning sun for their next Moyog assemblyman at SK Sugud, despite the risk of getting infected by Covid-19.

His son, Jiffrey Hoinsung, 51, said his father suffered a stroke five years ago and since then has needed assistance to move around.

“Even with such a disability and the hearing loss, he is determined.

“That is why we are all here to help him today so that he can vote together with all of us, including my mother and relatives,” he told reporters at the school.

Jiffrey said his family, from Kampung Penapah Kondis here, wanted a government that does not have any “party-hoppers”.

“We don’t want a government comprising representatives who ‘jump’ … that is not good for the people,” he said.

Though not mentioning any parties or names, he was likely referring to the elected representatives who helped Warisan to gain the advantage and take over the state after the 2018 general election, as well as those who decided to leave the Warisan-led government and back former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman in July.

Moyog, which lies within the Penampang parliamentary area, will see a seven-cornered fight between Warisan deputy president Darell Leiking, Perikatan Nasional’s Joe Suleiman, PBS’ John Chryso Masabal and PCS’ William Sampil, among others.

