Warisan supporters liven up sombre mood at HQ

KOTA KINABALU: A sombre mood at Warisan Plus election headquarters earlier this evening had livened up after more party supporters arrived to await the results of the state assembly elections.

Despite the jubilation, cheers and applause ringing out at the rival camp of their opponents, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, the Warisan supporters who turned up at Rumah Yayasan Sabah continued to cling on to hope that the party would still triumph.

Leaders of GRS have declared victory in the elections, based on unofficial returns, and claimed that the coalition had secured a simple majority in the new 73-seat state assembly.

Warisan Plus leaders, including party president Shafie Apdal, his deputy Peter Anthony, and Pejuang interim president Mukhriz Mahathir, are believed to be inside Rumah Yayasan Sabah. However, the press have been kept out since 7pm.

Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau and Warisan deputy president Peter Anthony were seen entering the building, prompting cheers from the supporters.

The atmosphere outside had been mostly sombre less than two hours ago, but the place is buzzing now with nearly 200 supporters chatting among themselves while they await the official announcement of results by the Election Commission.

Earlier, the GRS camp at Magellan Sutera Resort had resounded to cheers of victory from leaders and supporters of the coalition as early as 9pm.

Among those at the camp were PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, PN information chief Azmin Ali, Sabah PN chairman and state PPBM chief Hajiji Noor and his deputy Masidi Manjun.

