Whoever wins, we just want development, says village chief

KIULU: For 70-year-old Binsin Vincent, it doesn’t really matter which party wins the Kiulu seat, be it Warisan Plus, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) or one of the independent candidates contesting.

Binsin, who is the Kampung Malangang Baru village chief, said all he hoped for was to see some development and proper facilities in his village.

“For anyone who wins, that is what we are hoping for. Some people further inside the village don’t even have electricity.

“We hope that these people too will have electricity supply in future,” he told FMT after casting his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan Malangang Baru here today.

Binsin, who is also a padi farmer, said this state election did not seem that extraordinary, reiterating that he just wanted to see the village developed.

“It feels like normal, except for the Covid-19 SOPs.”

The seat sees a six-cornered fight with two prominent contenders, namely two-term incumbent PBS information chief Joniston Bangkuai, and Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau, the MP for Tuaran, where Kiulu is located.

Tangau was the deputy chief minister in the previous state administration, after being made a nominated assemblyman.

Other contestants for the seat include LDP’S Rosalyn Gelunu, Andau Yasun of Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and two independents, Dominic Yasun and Jolianis Lampog.

Bangkuai had cast his vote for the Kiulu seat at 11.40am today, accompanied by his wife, Lucy Irene Yong, at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Malangang Baru polling centre.

Tangau, meanwhile, cast his vote at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tun Fuad Stephens in Kiulu at 10.10am.

