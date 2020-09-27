523 held for RMCO offences, including 356 at nightclubs

PETALING JAYA: A total of 523 people were arrested yesterday, including 356 for taking part in nightclubs activities, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a statement, Ismail said 483 of them were fined and 40 remanded.

Ismail said other offences included not recording the particulars of guests, failure to wear face masks, participation in activities that made physical distancing difficult and illegal immigrants.

He also said police set up 98 roadblocks across the nation and arrested 75 illegal immigrants and seized three vehicles.

He warned that the government will take stern action against anyone who tried to come in using illegal channels.

On mandatory quarantine, Ismail said 35,991 individuals who arrived at KLIA between July 24 and Sept 26 had been screened for Covid-19 and had been placed under quarantine at 67 hotels and nine public training institutes.

During this period, 8,349 were still undergoing quarantine while 103 were sent to hospitals for treatment. A total of 27,539 completed their quarantine and were sent home.

A total of 948 checks have been conducted at premises to ensure they were observing SOPs. Fifteen premises were found not complying with them.

Meanwhile, the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed in the Melur zone in Aman Jaya, Kedah, will end today.

The decision was taken after the zone had no more Covid-19-positive cases.



