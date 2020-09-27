Abang Johari hopes Sabah polls results will lead to stability

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg hopes the people’s decision in the Sabah state election, which ended yesterday, will contribute to political stability there.

He hoped with a democratically-elected government, Sabah would continue to prosper and develop.

“What is important is that we have a stable political situation so that we can continue to fulfil the trust placed in us.

“I wish to congratulate the people of Sabah,” he told reporters after attending a dialogue with young entrepreneurs organised by a local news portal, Dayak Daily, here today.

Asked if the victory of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the state election would further facilitate efforts by Sarawak and Sabah in discussions to restore the rights of the two states under the Malaysia Act 1963, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said talks were ongoing.

“We’ll see what transpires. When the time comes, we’ll negotiate whatever outstanding issues there are. Some have been resolved,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president James Jemut Masing said Sabah’s election result was a sign for the people of Sarawak to work together to further strengthen Malaysia as one nation.

He also called on the elected representatives collaborating under GRS, which obtained the majority, to stay together for the next five-year term to fulfil the promises made during campaigning.

“Now that the people of Sabah have spoken, it’s my hope that the elected representatives of Sabah will discharge their responsibilities in ways they have promised,” he said in a statement.



