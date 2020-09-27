Covid-19 case at NU Sentral shopping centre

PETALING JAYA: An employee at the NU Sentral shopping centre here has tested positive for Covid-19 and immediate disinfection of the mall has been carried out, the management said today.

The case involved one of the management staff at the shopping centre, it said in a statement.

It said the case was an isolated one and had been attended to immediately upon identification, in full compliance with the guidelines provided by the health ministry.

“The health ministry has immediately conducted contact tracing and all close contacts, including employees of NU Sentral’s management office, underwent Covid-19 testing on Sept 26.

“The first Covid-19 test results of the employees came back negative.

“Nevertheless, all employees are required to be self-quarantined for 14 days. They will be working remotely but can be contacted as usual,” the mall said.

NU Sentral Shopping Centre is located along Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



