Despite poor showing, Anifah happy with polls results

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Cinta Sabah president Anifah Aman has accepted his party’s poor showing in the state election gracefully.

Anifah said despite having lost all the 73 seats it contested, he is nonetheless happy with the support shown by the people as the party had undergone its rebranding less than two months ago.

“We still had the support in the form of votes although we did not win,” he said in a statement here today.

“The numbers were small but enough for a new party in its long struggle. Just imagine if we had sufficient time to prepare … I believe PCS can gain more support.

“Sabahans have spoken. These voices we accept with humility and respect. However, as the president, I hope whatever happens, do not stop from fighting for your rights as children of Sabah.”

Anifah lost to Warisan’s Daud Yusof in a four-way battle for the Bongawan state seat, which lies within the Kimanis parliamentary area, garnering 3,598 votes against Daud’s 5,400 votes.

Barisan Nasional’s Ag Syairin came in third with 3,548 votes while LDP’s Mohd Azree Abd Ghani lost his deposit after collecting only 232 votes.

Anifah, a former federal minister, also advised his defeated candidates to take stock of what they had learnt in the state election to prepare better in the coming polls.

“Such experience is vital for us to assess our shortcomings and our strengths.

“And believe that PCS will continue to be with you in the struggle,” he said.

