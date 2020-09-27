EMCO extended in Tawau by 2 weeks

PETALING JAYA: The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed at Tawau prison and the Taman Ehsan prison quarters nearby has been extended for another 14 days.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was taken after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the locality.

“During the first EMCO, two new cases were reported daily in the area. On Sept 23, 107 new cases were reported.

“Taking into account the risk of the pandemic, the government has agreed to extend the EMCO in the area for another 14 days, from Sept 26 to Oct 9,” he said in a statement.

The government had previously imposed EMCO in the area on Sept 11 to better control the spread of the virus.



