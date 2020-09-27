Exceptional show by PN in Sabah polls outshines BN in GRS victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) commendable performance was one of the contributors to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) victory in the Sabah election last night.

PN, comprising PPBM, STAR and SAPP, all of which contested under one logo, managed to win 17 out of 29 seats contested.

They won in Bandau, Pintasan, Sulaman, Kawang, Membakut, Klias, Kuala Penyu, Karanaan, Paginatan, Tambunan, Bingkor, Liawan, Tulid, Sook, Nabawan, Labuk and Apas.

Sabah PPBM chief Hajiji Noor performed exceptionally well in the Sulaman seat, securing a 3,099 majority win over Rekan Hussien from Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and Aliasgar @ Ali Ashgar Basri from Warisan.

STAR president, Jeffrey Kitingan, meanwhile, retained his Tambunan seat with a 6,792 majority win in the six-cornered contest.

Barisan Nasional (BN), made up of Umno, MCA and PBRS, won 14 of the 41 seats contested.

BN won in Bengkoka, Tempasuk, Usukan, Pantai Dalit, Karambunai, Tanjung Keramat, Pantai Manis, Sugut, Sungai Manila, Sungai Sibuga, Lamag, Sukau, Balung and Tanjung Batu, with all the seats contested by the candidates from Umno.

MCA which contested in four seats – Kapayan, Elopura, Karamunting and Likas – and PBRS, which contested in five seats – Mattunggong, Tandek, Kadamaian, Tulid and Sook – both failed to win any seats.

Overall, BN’s performance declined compared with the 29 seats won by the party in the 14th general glection (GE14) in May 2018.

Completing GRS’ 38-seat victory were the seven seats won by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) in Matunggong, Tandek, Tamparuli, Kiulu, Lumadan, Kundasang and Telupid.

Meanwhile, despite failing to defend the state government, Warisan had put up a better performance compared with GE14 after winning 29 of the 54 contested compared with 21 seats in GE14.

Warisan Plus ally, PKR retained the two seats won in the last GE, namely Inanam and Api-Api while Upko only won the Kadamaian seat out of 12 seats contested.

The state election had been touted as an intense battle between GRS and Warisan Plus with local parties including PCS, which contested in all 73 seats, failing to secure a single win.

The same fate fell on Usno, LDP, Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan), Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS), Sabah Native Co-operation Party (Anak Negeri), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) and Parti Kebangsaan Sabah (PKS).

However, three seats were won by Independent candidates – Ruddy Awah (Pitas), Rubin Balang (Kemabong) and Masiung Banah (Kuamut).

