Governor needs more time to decide on CM, says Bung

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin has asked for some time to decide on the next chief minister, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Bung Moktar Radin said today.

“He has asked for some time,” Bung told reporters when exiting the state palace at 3.20pm today.

When asked how long a time frame the governor had asked for, he said: “As soon as possible.”

The other Gabungan Rakyat Sabah leaders also left the palace at the same time. They included Sabah Perikatan Nasional chief Hajiji Noor, STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan and PBS secretary-general Jahid Jahim.

When asked by reporters on the meeting with the governor, Jahid simply said it was “a good discussion”.

Hajiji, meanwhile, remained tight-lipped, just saying: “The governor will decide.”

PN and BN leaders appeared to reach a decision today after holding a meeting that went for hours to decide on GRS’ chief minister candidate.

Bung had said he was very happy with the outcome as he left the meeting location to meet the governor.

However, he dodged questions on who the agreed chief minister candidate was, saying: “We will let the governor decide.”



