GRS leaders to meet governor today

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah leaders are expected to meet the Sabah governor today today, according to Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa.

This follows a meeting of all of GRS’ assemblymen earlier today.

“All GRS Plus assemblymen held a friendly meeting this morning for the first time. The heads of Umno, PPBM and PBS will have an audience with the governor today itself, God-willing,” Annuar said in a Twitter post today.

Bernama said leaders of Perikatan Nasional (PN), including from STAR and Barisan Nasional (BN), are meeting at a hotel here, believed to be over the selection of the new chief minister of Sabah.

This comes in the wake of the 16th state election yesterday which saw PN, BN and PBS win a total of 38 of the 73 seats contested to form the next government.

PN had won 17 seats, BN 14 and PBS seven under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

Bernama said those present at today’s meeting included Sabah PN chairman and Sabah PPBM chief Hajiji Noor, Sabah BN chairman Bung Moktar Radin and STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan.

Also at the meeting are Sabah PPBM deputy chief Masidi Manjun, PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

However, there was no sign of PBS leaders as at 12.55pm.

Warisan Plus failed to retain the state government after securing only 32 seats.

The remaining three seats went to independent candidates.

