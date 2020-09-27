Institutions of higher learning told to put off return of students from red zones

PUTRAJAYA: The higher education ministry wants all institutions of higher learning (IPTs) to postpone the return of their students, as well as registration of new students, from red zone areas at their respective campuses, which is scheduled to start next month.

Its minister Noraini Ahmad, said the registration and learning process for the affected students could be done online.

“The students can return to their respective campuses in accordance with the prescribed SOPs after the situation improves,” she said in a statement issued following the increase in Covid-19 cases in several districts in the country.

For students who are not from the red zone areas, she said they are to enrol during the specified dates as stated in the academic calendar of the respective IPTs.

She said all IPTs had also been instructed to ensure that the implementation of academic activities on campus is in compliance with the prescribed SOPs, with priority given to safety measures.

Students are also advised to continue taking preventive measures, such as frequent hand washing, wearing of face masks and to observe physical distancing, she added.

