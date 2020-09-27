Jalan Raja Laut 1 in KL renamed Jalan Palestin

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has renamed Jalan Raja Laut 1, a road in Kuala Lumpur, to Jalan Palestin.

In a statement, DBKL said the renaming of the road was symbolic of Malaysia’s support for Palestine.

“The proposal to create a Jalan Palestin in Kuala Lumpur was brought up during the annual Quds ceremony held at Dataran DBKL back in 2019.”

DBKL said during the annual event, the Federal Territories ministry had requested for DBKL to rename a road in Kuala Lumpur.

DBKL said the renaming process took a long time as they needed to identify which road was most suitable to be renamed.



