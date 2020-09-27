MIC won’t be ambitious about GE15 seats, says Saravanan

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC is not overly-ambitious about fielding candidates in the next general election, its deputy president M.Saravanan said today.

Instead, the MIC, Malaysia’s oldest and largest Indian-based political party, would evaluate the current situation before making any decision on electoral seats.

Saravanan said MIC would contest its nine traditional seats and 18 state seats at the next general election, and hoped the Barisan Nasional leadership would agree to it contesting in Padang Serai (Kedah) and Teluk Intan (Perak) parliamentary constituencies.

In the 2018 general election, MIC won one out of nine parliamentary seats and three out of 18 state seats that it contested. The one parliamentary seat it won was in Tapah, where Saravanan is MP.

“Now, (with) the Muafakat Nasional (MN) and Bersatu, we (MIC) may have to share (seats) with the other parties. So, we can’t be over-ambitious, we will wait and see.

“If there is no new consensus, maybe we will ask for more seats as there are vacant seats from Gerakan,” he told reporters at the opening ceremony of Wisma Tun S.Samy Vellu here today.

Gerakan, a founding member of Barisan Nasional, decided to leave the coalition in June 2018 following its failure to win any seat.



