PBS accuses ‘ship party’ of enticing its new assemblymen

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bersatu Sabah has accused “the ship party” of making overtures to entice its newly-elected assemblymen while awaiting the formation of a new state government.

A PBS statement posted on the party’s Facebook page claimed that the party had been targeted for slander, following the uncertainty over the appointment of the new Sabah chief minister.

It said certain people from the “ship party” had begun to contact PBS leaders, with the intention of buying seats. “They are willing to offer money and positions for PBS YB (“Yang Berhormat”, the honorific title of assemblymen).”

Saying that Warisan Plus should realise that PBS was not a newly formed party set up only yesterday, it declared that PBS would adhere to its principles and remain with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah alliance.

Warisan’s party symbol is a ship. FMT is seeking confirmation from PBS about the claim.

Earlier today, PBS information chief Joniston Bangkuai denied allegations that the party would now join forces with Warisan Plus to form a new state government.

At the state elections which ended yesterday, PBS won in 7 seats they contested: Matunggong, Tandek, Tamparuli, Kiulu, Lumadan, Kundasang and Telupid.

GRS consisting of PN, BN and PBS, won 38 of the 73 seats contested. Warisan, PKR and Upko won a total of 32 seats, while three seats were won by independent candidates.



