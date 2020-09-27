PBS denies linking up with Warisan Plus to form state govt

KOTA KINABALU: PBS has denied claims that it would be joining forces with Warisan Plus to form the state government.

“PBS would like to categorically deny claims that it is joining forces with Warisan Plus to form the government,” its information chief, Joniston Bangkuai, said in a statement here today.

“This claim is being widely circulated on social media following the state election results yesterday.

“PBS, as an equal partner in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, remains firmly with its allies — Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional.”

It was claimed that Warisan is looking to form the state government with help from PBS, which won seven seats yesterday.

This means Warisan Plus, which garnered 32 seats, will supposedly then have 39 seats, enabling it to have a simple majority to form the government.

GRS, comprising Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and PBS, had won 38 of the 73 state seats contested in the election to clinch a simple majority to form the state government.

Out of the 38 seats, PN had won 17 seats, followed by BN with 14 seats and PBS seven.

