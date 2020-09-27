Rohingya body seeks intervention from world leaders and UN

PETALING JAYA: A Rohingya association has urged world leaders gathered at the 75th United Nations general assembly to find a permanent solution to problems facing the community.

In a statement today, the Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organization Malaysia (Merhrom) urged the UN to put pressure on Myanmar to stop attacks on Rohingya and restore their citizenship in Myanmar.

“The Citizenship Law 1982 must be changed to ensure recognition for the Rohingya in Burma,” said Merhrom president Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani.

He also called on the UN Security Council to monitor human rights violations in Arakan state by sending a peace-keeping mission to Myanmar.

He said international humanitarian rights organisations must be allowed to provide urgent assistance to the Rohingya, especially food, medicine and shelter.

The association also urged other countries to stop any economic ties with Myanmar. This included nations currently hosting Rohingya refugees, such as Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia.

“We need the intervention of other countries so that we can return home safely, with our citizenship returned to us and rights guaranteed.”



