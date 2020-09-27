Sabah polls orderly but crowds didn’t keep a distance, says Suhakam

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has released its initial findings on the Sabah polls, stating the crowd failed to maintain physical distancing during the voting process.

It also said mainstream media coverage was not equally distributed among political parties and some of the voting centres were not disabled-friendly. “The polling channels for the elderly, persons with disabilities and pregnant women were not situated on the ground floor.”

It added that the drains around the routes to the polling channels were not covered and some of the centres did not provide enough wheelchairs or had none to assist those in need of such facilities.

Suhakam said it would come up with a full report on the polls which would also include recommendations for such issues and forward it to the government.

However, it said the state election process which ended yesterday was conducted in an orderly manner and in compliance with the election regulations and the Covid-19 prevention guidelines issued by the Election Commission.



