Sabahans voted to strengthen federal, state ties, says Azmin

PETALING JAYA: A day after winning the Sabah state polls, Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Mohamed Azmin Ali said voters had chosen to strengthen federal and state cooperation.

The international trade and industry minister said the results also show the maturity of Sabahans “upholding the spirit of federalism for state prosperity” and for the well-being of the people.

“The mandate given by Sabahans clearly proves that they have chosen a government that is inclusive and guarantees them state sovereignty,” he said in a statement.

Azmin said the voters’ decision also proves the people’s confidence in Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister and the close cooperation between Perikatan Nasional and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

The government, the Gombak MP said, will carry out the mandate given by the rakyat to develop the state despite the Covid-19 pandemic, further assuring them of inclusive, equitable and quality development.

“This victory will strengthen cooperation in Perikatan Nasional to mobilise people’s support nationwide,” Azmin added.

In yesterday’s polls, GRS, comprising Perikatan Nasional, BN and PBS, clinched 38 out of the 73 seats to win the 16th Sabah state elections.

Warisan Plus secured 32 seats while independent candidates won three seats.

Muhyiddin had previously said that there will be early general elections if GRS wins in Sabah.

