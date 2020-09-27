Unity of BN, PN and PBS contributed to victory, says Tok Mat

PETALING JAYA: The unity among Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and PBS was the key to the success of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the Sabah elections, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said.

“GRS has proven that unity will definitely bring success,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad said Sabahans had made their decision and hoped that all would respect it in order to establish a more stable state government.

He assured Sabahans that their mandate would not be taken for granted and reminded those who won to fulfil their responsibility as elected representatives.

