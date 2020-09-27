Upko president loses in polls, party wins only 1 seat

KOTA KINABALU: Several Upko leaders lost in the Sabah polls, including its president, Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Wilfred lost to PBS’ Joniston Bangkuai in Kiulu.

The party stood in 12 constituencies, but won only one – the Kadamaian seat contested by its vice-president, Ewon Benedick. Ewon defeated PBS’ Demis Rumanti.

Other party leaders who lost included secretary-general Nelson W Angang (Kuala Penyu), treasurer-general Laurentius Nayan Ambu (Tambunan) and Youth chief Felix Joseph Saang (Telupid).

In the last general election, several Upko candidates who won under the Barisan Nasional banner defected to Warisan, which allowed the party president, Shafie Apdal, to form the state government.

