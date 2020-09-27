Well done, now get cracking, Muhyiddin tells GRS winners

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin tonight told Gabungan Rakyat Sabah candidates who had been voted in that it was time to get cracking, after the loose coalition was announced as victors in the state polls.

GRS comprises Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and PBS.

In a telecast, Muhyiddin congratulated the winners, and expressed hope they would view the mandate given to them as a responsibility which they must take on.

“And now it is time to start your work as an elected representative with integrity and dedication and implement what has been promised (during the campaign),” he said.

Muhyiddin said GRS’ victory showed that the people of Sabah were confident in the candidates they fielded.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that GRS managed to secure 38 seats. Warisan won 29 seats.

Muhyiddin went on to thank the voters for backing GRS.

“We appreciate your support and God willing, we will fulfil our promises,” he said.

He also thanked election workers and volunteers who worked hard during the campaign.

Muhyiddin also said the new state government would get Putrajaya’s full support.

“And we will implement the promises made as soon as possible,” he said.

