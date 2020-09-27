Bung on the way to see governor

KOTA KINABALU: The meeting between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) over the Sabah chief minister’s post appears resolved as party leaders left the meeting room here today.

Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Bung Moktar Radin said he would be among the party leaders who will be meeting the Sabah governor today.

He said he was “very happy” with the outcome of the meeting. When asked if he was going to meet the governor now, he said: “Yes.”

However, he dodged questions on who the meeting decided should be the chief minister candidate, saying: “We will let the governor decide.”

When approached by the media, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob said: “Everybody’s happy. We won (the polls).”

BN secretary-general Ahmad Maslan meanwhile said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) had the support of 41 assemblymen, three more than the alliance had won yesterday.

It is believed that GRS has the support of three independents who won in the polls yesterday to form the state government.

Click here for the latest on the Sabah polls



