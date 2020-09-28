2,000 medical, dental, pharmaceutical officers get further 6-month contract

PETALING JAYA: The contracts of 2,070 medical, dental and pharmaceutical officers will be extended by a further six months on a one-off basis, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said today.

In a statement, Adham said the ministry has received approval from the finance ministry to extend the contracts.

The extension is on top of the previous six-month extension given to those whose contracts were set to expire this year or had already expired in late 2019.

The latest extension involves 79 medical officers, 852 dental officers and 1,139 pharmaceutical officers who have also completed their mandatory service.

“The allocation for the contract extensions is RM81 million and this is funded by the Covid-19 fund,” Adham said.

The Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society and Malaysian Medical Association had previously urged the government to renew the contracts of doctors and pharmacists whose contracts were expiring.

They said these officers were crucial in the nation’s fight against Covid-19.



