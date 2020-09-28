Couple who visited Sabah in new Selangor cluster

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry announced a new cluster in Selangor today, called the Jalan Apas cluster.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the index cases involved a husband and wife with a travel history to Tawau and Semporna.

The pair visited Sabah from Sept 13 to Sept 16, before returning and showing symptoms of cough, fever and flu on Sept 18.

Six other cases among close contacts

The pair were referred to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang on Sept 24 before testing positive for Covid-19. Noor Hisham said they are currently receiving treatment in Hospital Sungai Buloh.

“Close contact screening results identified six other positive Covid-19 cases on Sept 27.

As of today, 66 individuals have been screened,” he said. He added that of those screened, 56 tested negative and another two were awaiting test results.

“Preventive measures have been conducted, including disinfection and cleaning, at the locations involved. The source of infection is still under investigation.”

46 new cases in Bangau-Bangau cluster, Sabah

Meanwhile, there were 46 new cases linked to the Bangau-Bangau cluster in Semporna, Sabah, bringing the total number of infections to 225.

A total of 369 people linked to the cluster have been screened, with 110 awaiting test results.

Benteng LD cluster: The 39 new cases in the Benteng LD cluster have brought the tally of infections in the cluster to 873. A total of 11,042 individuals have been screened as of noon.

Noor Hisham said 1,395 individuals in Tawau and 234 in Lahad Datu are still awaiting their test results.

Pulau cluster: Two new cases, bring the tally to 49 for the cluster. A total of 931 people have been screened, with 348 in Kunak and 100 in Semporna still waiting for their results.

Buang Sayang and Sungai: One new infection each, bringing the total number of cases from the two clusters to 292 and 99 respectively.

A total of 224 people linked to the Buang Sayang cluster and 22 from the Sungai cluster are still awaiting their test results.

“Close contact screenings and active case detection for these clusters are still ongoing and updates on the latest status will be given from time to time,” Noor Hisham said.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



